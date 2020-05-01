I Am A Surgery Girl – Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Losing Weight

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh in a bid to promote her new show has revealed just how much weight she lost without the help of surgery.

The mom of one, took to her page to state that she is one who loves surgery but worked with a certain health company to help her lose the weight she piled on over the last few months.

Tonto is set to start her YouTube show which centers around food. The actress has for weeks been promoting the show and only just announced that she will e moving the premier date or the show.