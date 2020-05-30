I Am Battling A Gang-up, Says Bauchi Governor

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has cried out that he is currently battling gang up from people he had worked with before becoming governor.

He made this known in a chat with journalists on Friday, 29th May during the celebration of his one year in office.

He said:

”We are doing our best and we are not doing it to be praised; we are doing it because we have to do it so as to free resources.

“My commissioners are complaining but we have to make sacrifices because we are bogged down by a feeling of gratitude to God and the people of Bauchi for what they have done for me.

“I’m the most investigated and denigrated person but the people have faith in me. I’ve faced opposition; even now I’m suffering from a gang-up.

“A gang-up by even people that I have worked with to come to this level,” Mohammed said.