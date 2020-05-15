I Am Coming For Everything – Seyi Shay Warns

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay is letting the world know she is coming back to take her spot on the top of the food chain.

The singer who wowed many when she emerged on the scene a few years ago, had many wondering what happened when she suddenly went MIA.

Read Also: 5 Years Of Glorious Reign And Fortune Could End With A Lifetime Agony, Seyi Shay Cautions Celebrities

Taking to her IG page, the ‘Right Now’ crooner warned everyone saying she is coming for everything now and thus people should buckle up.

”Coming for everything!🖤🎬 #seyishay #licng #biggirl”

Her post has since enjoyed several comments from celebrities and fans alike with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde commenting that it is about time.