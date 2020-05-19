I Am Finally Ready, Make Una Give Me Wife – Omashola Cries Out

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has cried out that he is finally ready to get married.

However, the self-styled ‘Warri first son’ needs people to give him a lady to marry.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out in his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 19th May.

Sharing the tweet, the reality TV star shared along with a new photo that is currently generating reactions as a result of how dope he looks in the photo.

See what he tweeted below:

I am finally ready, make Una give me wife 😁. Tag her.