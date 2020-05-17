I Am Having A Child In 3 Years, With Or Without A Man – Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija star Ifu Ennada has made it known with or without a husband she will be having a child in three years.

In a new interview with Sunnews, the reality TV star said;

“I have a man that has proposed marriage to me. We have been friends for some couple of years and he is much older than I am. I like and would want to date an older man because they are more inspiring. Men that are within my age bracket would be more about the latest iPhone, TikToks videos and all sorts of trends.”

She continued saying; “I can’t marry a man that’s three years older than me. What will I do with him? Teach him A, B, C? I know there are some guys in that age group that are mature upstairs, but most of them will have me playing mother role before I become a mother. I helped my mom with my younger siblings and currently I play mother role. I need a breath of fresh air. I want to be somebody’s pet for once, that’s why I would prefer older men to younger ones.”

“In the next three years, I’ll have a daughter or son or both; married or not,” she stated.