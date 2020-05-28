‘I Am Most Handsome Actor Alive’ – Chiwetalu Agu

Veteran Nollywood actor, comedian, and movie producer, Chiwetalu Agu, has boasted that he is still the most handsome actor alive.

Chiwetalu has been tagged as fan favourites in many of his roles in Classic Nollywood Movies and is famed for his word plays with the Igbo Language in most of the roles he has played in the past.

The 64-year-old actor made this known recently when he shared a picture of himself on Instagram.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Still the most handsome actor alive. No arguments.”

See Post Here: