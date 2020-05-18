‘I Am Not A Preacher Of Love’ – Singer Chike

Up and coming Afro-pop singer, Chike, has pointed out that he is ‘hardcore’ when it comes to love and emotion.

This is coming in reaction to his debut album ‘Boo of the Booless’ which has been tagged a beautiful work of love.

Clearing fans on being a lover boy and soft, Chike has shared that he is not a preacher of love even though his songs may say the opposite.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote in part: “I am not a preacher of love. Don’t let #booofthebooless deceive you…”

