I Am Not Ashamed Of Anything – Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has a message for trolls.

The actress who made the news a few weeks ago, after birthing her child and stealing the photo of another newborn to pass as hers, stated that she is not ashamed of what she did.

According to the post, ”I am not ashamed of nothing I’ve been through. It might be ‘tea’ to you, but it’s a testimony to me….”’

Halima had come under massive heat for lying with the photo of another newborn stolen from a mum abroad, she had claimed that is her child.