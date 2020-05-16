‘I Am Not Barren’ – Maureen Esisi Tells Critics

Maureen Esisi, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, has cleared the air by revealing she is not barren.

This comes after she shared an emotional video via Instagram in which she revealed that one thing she wants so much in the world is a child.

It appears people may have gotten the wrong idea or misinterpreted the video.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Esisi set the record straight by itemizing everything she is and she isn’t.

The fashion designer wrote;

”I’m totally and Extremely Spoilt…

I don’t Listen when I’m distracted…

I Loose Interest in a Failed Process…

I get Caught Easily when I try to Lie…

I could be Flippant/Blunt too… I’m an all Round Teaser…

I am Mischievous, Funny, Playful…

I am OCD…

I am well Calculated, Organized, sometimes Still Clumsy, Secretive, Private, Loyal…

I can be extremely friendly or not…

I Counsel…

I am extremely Hygiene Conscious

I DON’T Smoke/Drink except it’s Baileys😍

I’m too Bold/Blunt to Back-Bite

I forgive Easily and Forget Easily

………But Above the Many things I’m and I’m Not…… I AM NOT BARREN“

See her full post below: