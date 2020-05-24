‘I Am Not Hiding Him’ – Juliet Ibrahim Says As She Finds Love Again

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has finally picked up the pieces of her life as she has moved on and found love again.



This comes after her messy split from Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Olowookere, alias Iceberg Slim.

The beautiful actress and single mum of one took to her Instagram to share lovely photos of herself at the passenger seat of a Rolls Royce.

However, she didn’t reveal the face and identity of the mystery man who was beside her and driving the exotic car.

Sharing the photos, Ibrahim wrote;

“Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”

A curious fan inquired about the man sitting next to her in the photo and the actress responded saying;

“I’m not hiding him, I’m just introducing him small small”

See the post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAiB-bXjr-C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link