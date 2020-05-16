I Am Not Interested In Reps Or Senate: MC Oluomo

Musiliu Akinsanya, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) popularly known as MC Oluomo, says he has no interest in holding political office in Lagos.

Speaking on ‘Public Eye’, Funmi Iyanda’s talk show, on Friday, MC Oluomo said his children may be interested in politics but he’s not representing Lagos in the national assembly.

“When others that don’t know me get to meet me, they’ll say they were expecting some huge person or tout that smokes weed because of the type of job I do,” Oluomo explained in Yoruba.

“But you can’t compare nowadays to what is obtained before when it was all riots with cutlasses to claim ownership of garages. Our constitution doesn’t allow that.

“When you get to meet me, you’ll find that I’m a gentleman. As an MC, I’m a man of the people. There’s nowhere they’ve not heard of me in the whole world.

“The profession I learned is driving. And that has brought me success and given me control over unions in Lagos. Tomorrow, a child of mine might decide to go for a political post in Nigeria.

“I believe anyone can do what pleases them. But count me out. I’m not going for the reps or senator seat. But I’m in full support of the Lagos government.”

Speaking about his childhood, he said, “I’m from Ejigbo. I’ve lived in Oshodi and Isolo. Anyone who knows these places would know I’m an indigen of Lagos state. My mum Is from Abeokuta in Ogun state.”

“There’s no being smart about the fact that, once you have family background problems, perhaps a person’s father died when they were young, they have to struggle to make ends meet by themselves.

“It’s unlike what we have today where you see people trying to hit sudden wealth. People like us struggled from childhood while making sure we don’t cause our parents trouble.

“It took us that to get to where we’re. At that, one can decide to finance one’s education from in adulthood as long as one is healthy. no time is too late for education. And I’m doing what I can.”