‘I Am So Happy’ – DJ Cuppy Reacts To Davido, Nicki Minaj Collaboration

Popular Nigerian entertainer and disc jockey Florence Otedola also known as ‘DJ Cuppy‘ says she couldn’t contain her joy on learning that popular singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has a song with popular American singer, Nicki Minaj.

Read Also: Davido To Splash N1.4 Million On Fans In 14 Days

Taking to her official Twitter handle shortly after the ‘Fia’ crooner made the announcement, she said her eyes were filled with tears of excitement on hearing the news.

She wrote, Hearing that @Davido & @NickiMInaj have a song together ACTUALLY brought tears to my eyes…IM SO HAPPY!”