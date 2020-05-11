I Am Starting To Love The Lockdown – Toyin Lawani

Nigerian serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to give an update on the effect of the lockdown on her and her business.

According to the mom of two, she is starting to love the lockdown as it has given her more time to focus on her wellbeing.

”Me I’m starting to love this lockdown, Damn Nigeria stress is too much, to be An entrepreneur is not Beans at all, its a lot of work and energy 🤦‍♀️

”Thou we are still on lockdown, but I still work the same, If I sleep for a whole day and don’t work my body starts to hurt, but At least now I get time out when I want to.

”it’s only an unproductive person that won’t take up this opportunity to do something great, they never had time to do 👍 focus on the situation at an and strive from it, Think positively”

