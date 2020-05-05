‘I Am Still A Rabbit’ – Peruzzi Reveals Level Of His Musical Career

Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has revealed that he has is yet to reach the peak of musical career and he is still at a low stage.

The DMW signee and ‘Gunshot’ crooner, who has written hit songs for his boss, Davido, made this known after a fan on Twitter commended him by enlisting him in the ‘goat status’.

The term ‘G.O.A.T’ means greatest of all time.

Rather than basking in the encomium coming from a fan, Peruzzi responded that he is there yet but he is still a Rabbit for now.

See the exchange below: