‘I Am Supposed To Sue Jude Okoye’ – Cynthia Morgan

Nigerian Raggae Dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, has again opened up on her relationship with Jude Okoye and her former Manager, Joy.

In an Instagram Live session, the singer who had created a buzz around her ‘dying’ music career shared some insights on what went down between stakeholders.

According to Morgan, she was trying hard not to pick sides, however, she pointed out that Jude Okoye probably had her best interest even though he felt like suing him.

Speaking about the leaked copy of her contract with Jude Okoye, she said she probably would pick Jude Okoye over her manager.

