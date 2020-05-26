I Am The Most Consistent Artiste Of My Generation: Dammy Krane

Popular musician, Johnson Oyindamola, also known as Dammy Krane reacted after he was classified as one of the artistes whose careers need urgent revival.

A website publication recently placed the singer among three of his colleagues namely Cynthia Morgan, May D and Sean Tizzle with a question for readers.

The question says;

“Whose career would you revive if you could”.

Reacting to the post, Dammy Krane wrote;

“Y’all shouldn’t put me in this but I understand , y’all just don’t know the truth , even though I made myself with the Favour of God ( F.O.G ) ,I never had an issue with my label , it is a known fact no artistes in my generation has left their label without having issue with the label except me , swipe for confirmation thenetng BTW everyone deserves to shine

PS : I’m prolly the most consistent artiste of my generation, check out d latest “confess video” & ‘ 4 d gals ‘ Ep in my bio #Worldstar”

See screenshot below: