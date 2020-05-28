I Am Tired Of 2020, Adesua Etomi Laments

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has cried out that she is already tired of the year 2020 despite being just five months into it.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Thursday, she sighted police violence home and abroad as one of the reasons she is tired of the new year.

She further listed the novel coronavirus among others as to why she is tired of the year.

She wrote, 2020. “I’m tired. You’ve taken so much already and we’re only 5 months in.

So many killings. Police violence home and abroad. Coronavirus. Not to talk of other ways people are dying. I’m tired.”