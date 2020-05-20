I Am Tired Of Nigeria – Ex-BBNaija Housemate Khloe

Former BBNaija housemate is sure tired of the lockdown.

The reality TV star stated that she is tired of the country and can not wait to leave as soon as the airports are open.

Recall the FG stopped both international and local flights so as to be able to fight the CVPVID 19 pandemic.

Sharing a photo of herself Khloe wrote;

”This is me right now waiting for Airports to be opened so I can Japa cos I tire 🤣🤣. Who’s with me ?”