‘I Am Too Beautiful’, Says Bobrisky As He Teases Fans With Sultry Photo

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky has taken to his official Instagram page to tease his fans with a sultry image of himself while declaring himself ‘too beautiful.’

He further stated that many ladies are hating on him because they find it hard to believe that someone like him can easily ‘beat them hands down.’

He wrote:

I’m fucking beautiful ❤️

I stand out always.

Many girls hate because they find it hard to believe that someone like me can beat them hand 🤚 down.

1) my hair game is lit

2) Makeup game too much for them to handle

Bobrisky d boss of all QUEENS