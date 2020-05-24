I Block People Who Like Hate Comments About Me – Bobrisky. Peter Okoye Reacts

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to her IG page to state the kind of people she blocks from her page.

According to Bob, she does not block people who comment with hate on her page, she instead blocks those who like such comments.

Read Also: “I Don’t Do Love Without Money” – Bobrisky Tells Guys Sending Him Marriage Proposals (Photo)

Her post has since gotten several comments with one coming from Peter Okoye of the defunct Square group.

Peter commented;”Fuuuuck😂🤣 food for thought 🤨🤔.”

Bob has for days made news stating in one post that she does not need role people sliding into her DMs asking for love, she needs people who can spend on her.