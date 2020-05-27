I Cannot Wait To Fall Madly In Love – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has made it known she can’t wait to find love again.

Toke who was formerly married to Maje Ayida, took to her IG stories to state this, saying despite all that life has thrown at her, she wants to fall in love again.

”No matter what life has thrown at me, I am still a ”hopeless romantic.”

“I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love, I love love….”

Toke and Maje dated on and off for many years before tying the knot. The marriage however ended due to infidelity amongst other things.