I Can’t Lack, I Will Never Worry Or Beg To Feed – Toke Makinwa Brags

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has made it known that she will never beg to feed.

According to the OAP, she’s got God’s grace and thus, HE is always on her side and ensures she never lacks.

”Sometimes I shy away from talking too much about it but I can’t even deny God’s faithfulness, it’s not pride, it’s a different kind of Confidence, one I call “Godfidence”. I can’t lack, I will never worry or beg to feed, it is not even a discussion, there’s always provision.”