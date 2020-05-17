I Charge N6million Per Ambassadorial Deal – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has made it known, her brand is not a cheap one.

Taking to her IG page, Bob stated that she charges N6million per ambassadorial deal and this lasts for 6 months.

She added that her inbox is filled with people looking for her to be their ambassador.

”All d brands that have sign me non of them will tell me they didn’t make over 15million from me. I tell people to empty one account before signing me to their brand and see how much you will make in a month. From there you judge urself. So if you don’t have money don’t come close to me. All my cars alone worth over 100million. I don’t deal with change”

