I Do Not Like Bras – Eva Alordiah Reveals

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has made it known she is not a fan of bras.

Eva took to social media to share a new photo of herself flaunting her in it and revealing her distaste for bras.

In her words; “Nipsey Hustling. I don’t like bras. Generally, I just think Bras are so uncomfortable. For me. And I am not the only woman who feels this way.

She added: “Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? I can hardly understand it.

“When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me. To help me help myself fucking breathe.”