“I Don Get Belle”, Lizzy Anjorin Announces (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has announced that she is currently expecting a baby.

While we are yet to ascertain if it is one of her numerous jokes, the popular actress called on her fans to patronise her wares.

She made this known via her official Instagram page on Saturday, 16th May.

Read Also: When Next Am Coming To This World, I Want To Be A Full House Wife: Liz Anjorin

The screen diva and fellow actress, Toyin Abraham have been at each other’s neck in the last couple of months.

The latest being when she mocked the latter following the delivery of her child ‘Ire.’

She wrote:

Guess what? Motiloyun (I don get belle)