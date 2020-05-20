I Don’t Care How Knowledgeable You Are Once You Are Rude And Condescending: Ireti Doyle Blows Hot

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has come out to state that she does not care how knowledgeable anybody is once the person is rude and condescending.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she added that thankfully, no one has the monopoly of knowledge in this present time.

Read Also: How I Took Over A Colleague’s Role To Become Popular – Ireti Doyle

At the time of this write up, it remains unknown if the delectable actress is directing her message to somebody or just a random post.

She wrote:

Personally, I don’t care how knowledgeable you are. If you’re rude and condescending, ki knowledge yen jera si e nikun ore!🤨

Thankfully, no one person has the exclusive preserve on any subject these day + the last I checked, Google is still my friend.😌🚶‍♀️