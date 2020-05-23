“I Don’t Do Love Without Money” – Bobrisky Tells Guys Sending Him Marriage Proposals (Photo)

By
Valerie Oke
-
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known as Bobrisky has come out to tell guys sliding into his DM that he does not do love without money.

Read AlsoBobrisky Breaks Instagram With New Video

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he further advised that anybody coming to ask him out should be heavily loaded with money.

He wrote:

See listen to me guys! I’m fucking so mature no doubt. We can run things and nobody know wat is going on. But I won’t tolerate broke ass guys coming to my dm to tell me trash. Before you can come to my dm pls make sure ur account heavy. Make sure u carry. I don’t do fuck boys. And am not here to do serious relationship based on love without money. Pls be warned

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here