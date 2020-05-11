“I Don’t Have Sense” – Actress Nkechi Blessing Says After Being Dragged By Singer Dotman (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instagram story to reveal she doesn’t have sense after she was dragged by singer, Dotman.

This comes after she reached out to the singer to caution him about his recent actions.

It appears the actress finally realized that she made a mistake as she is currently looking for where she can purchase ‘sense’.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Blessing wrote;

“Abeg which market dem dey sell sense I don’t have sense, I need to buy sense asap.”

Read Also: ‘I Thought I Couldn’t Conceive’ – BBNaija Star Mike’s Wife Reveals

See the full post below: