‘I Don’t Pay For Awards’ – Brymo Tells Troll

Nigerian singer, Brymo has again taken to social media to share some hard hidden truths about the music industry.

A troll had tried to sly the artiste saying despite bragging about being the best artiste, he is yet to get a Grammy or BET award.

”And you wey dey do everything pass don collect grammy abi BET. Guy drink water and give us good music,we no send you to go tear shirt for street.”

Brymo wasted no time in responding saying he was offered nominations for some the awards for a price but he turned it down.