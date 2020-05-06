I Don’t Respect The Man That Has Hundreds Of Dollars: Apostle Suleman

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has come out to state that he doesn’t respect the man that has hundreds of dollars.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that rather, he respects the man that can use a dollar a hundred way.

Since he made the comment, a lot of his followers have been viewing it as a stylish response to the ‘Witches Advocacy Group, who dared his to heal a Covid-19 patient and get a thousand dollars.

“I don’t respect the man that has hundreds of dollars but the man that can use a dollar a hundred ways,” Suleman tweeted.