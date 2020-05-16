“I Don’t Want To Suffer On Earth And In Hell,” Says Liberian Singer, Canc As She Quits Music

Liberian singer, Canc Queen has announced her decision to abandon music after giving her life to Christ.

The ‘Dem girls’ crooner made this known on her social media pages on Friday.

Although, it may come as a rude shock to many, Canc explained that she doesn’t want to suffer on earth and also suffer in hell.

In her words;

“Sorry fans for disappointing u but, I dont want to suffer on earth and suffer in hell. I pray as I have made my decision to follow christ let me not leave him to come back to this kind. Many people will not understand why in a short time a change, because what u want is not what God wants for u.

I’m no longer ur dancehall queen. Pls call me CanC queen cause I’m now the queen of my father that is in heaven. I mean Jesus christ the son of God that died for all my sins for me to be saved.”

See her full post below: