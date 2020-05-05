I Dumped Painting For Robbery – Suspect

The Lagos state police command has arrested a 30-year old former painter, Chinedu Obinma, after he was caught for armed robbery.

Speaking with newsmen, Chinedu confessed to embracing robbery because it pays better in Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect was arrested by Police operatives after he robbed a trader of her phone in Ejigbo and used it to empty the N230, 000 in her bank account.

Speaking with the Police, the suspect said he was a painter but when the business was not flourishing, he abandoned it and moved into robbery and there were changes in his life.

He went on to say he tricked the woman by giving her N1000 for a N100 worth of drink and when she went to look for change, he used the opportunity to steal her phone.