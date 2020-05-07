I Ended My Relationship Because My Boyfriend Hid My Glasses – Nigerian Lady

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Nenye
Nenye

A Nigerian lady on Twitter, Nenye, has gotten many talking after she took to social media platform to reveal why she ended one of her relationships.

According to her, the guy hid her glasses for a whole day as a prank knowing fully well that she could barely see without it. She said she smashed his TV and the relationship ended that day.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Nigerian Woman Who Thinks COVID 19 Does Not Affect Children Of Isreal
She tweeted;

I once dated someone that hid my glasses for the whole day as a prank.
I spent all day unproductive and he only brought it out coz I was crying. Safe to say, the relationship ended that day.
It’s wicked, it’s stupid.

”See, I was crying that day, I couldn’t even look for it coz I won’t see. I couldn’t watch tv, I couldn’t read, I had migraines, it triggered my anxiety

”It’s fine. I lifted his tv and smashed it.

”Let me tell you what’s even funny, last year or 2018 when he texted me, he said his favorite memory of me is when I was looking for my glasses.
A psycho

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here