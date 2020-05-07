I Ended My Relationship Because My Boyfriend Hid My Glasses – Nigerian Lady

“I once dated someone that hid my glasses for the whole day as a prank.

I spent all day unproductive and he only brought it out coz I was crying. Safe to say, the relationship ended that day.

It’s wicked, it’s stupid.

”See, I was crying that day, I couldn’t even look for it coz I won’t see. I couldn’t watch tv, I couldn’t read, I had migraines, it triggered my anxiety

”It’s fine. I lifted his tv and smashed it.

”Let me tell you what’s even funny, last year or 2018 when he texted me, he said his favorite memory of me is when I was looking for my glasses.

A psycho”