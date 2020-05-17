‘I Feed 200 Souls Daily’ – Bobrisky (Photo)

Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky says he feeds at least 200 souls on daily basis.

The controversial figure made this known via a post on his official Instagram page while sharing the screen shot of chat between himself and a fan he gifted money to buy food items during lockdown.

He wrote:

My nature I don’t like helping people and posting it…. I just feel sometimes privacy matters ! But if you don’t post it many idiots will say it AUDIO. I careless about ur opinion thou. Dis woman here has nothing to feed on, I sent her some money to shop. Secondly I feed 200 souls daily ! Do u think is easy in dis pandemic. Many celebrities look away without caring, some will even ignore ur dm all in d name of forming stupid celebrities. If money is sent to me to share let care for d ones that need it most. I’m looking for 400k by Monday to pay an old woman house rent. She has no children… I’m her only adopted child on ig. And i must look for that money by force because have promise her. No audio anywhere around me. Ask people who close to me. @tontolet will tell u