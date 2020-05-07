I Forgive Easily But I Don’t Give A Second Chance – Tonto Dikeh

Actress and mom of one Tonto Dikeh has made it known she is not one to give second chances.

According to the single mom, she loves hard and forgives easily but once a relationship is over, it is over as she is not one to give second chances.

In her words;

”I love hard, I forgive easily but I never ever give a 2nd chance. If you have me, treat me right cause its a thin line.”

The actress was formerly married to Olakunle Chjuirchill with whom she welcomed her son King Andre.

The marriage ended due to claims of domestic violence.