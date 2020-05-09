‘I Funded Your Election Bid But You Dumped Me’ – Lady Calls Out Ondo Lawmaker

An embittered Nigerian lady took to social media to drag the Deputy-Minority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Tomide Akinribido on his wedding day.

The lady, identified as luscious peenut quoted the lawmaker’s tweet and accused him of jilting and exploiting her.

”This guy fraudulently lied to me that he wants to marry me. Took all my money to fund his election and disappeared immediately after winning the election. His friends and members of his family were in on the scam and they cheered him on.

After he had achieved his mission he sent @Bobbyobato come and tell me that it was his mother who kicked against him marrying a non Yoruba. Every single thing Bobby told me that day I recorded it all“ the lady wrote on Twitter.

See the tweet below: