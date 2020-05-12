‘I Get Upset When People See Me As Yoruba Demon’ – Tobi Bakre

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate cum actor, Tobi Bakre has revealed that he gets upset when people assume he is a Yoruba demon.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Bakre shared a picture of himself looking dapper in a suit and he also aired his feelings.

However, he later noted that he also sees why people also make the assumption.

In his words;

“I get upset when people see me and just assume ‘Yoruba Demon’.

.

Then I see pictures like this *Sigh* No wonder”

See his full post below: