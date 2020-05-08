‘I Had To Sleep With A Fellow Man For Shelter At Age 10’ – Actor Michael Ifan (Video)

Nigerian filmmaker, Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, in a recent Instagram live session, broke down in tears as he recounted how he was sodomized at the age of 10.

The actor and costume designer revealed some of things he had to do in order to survive.

Ifan said he had to sleep with an older man for a period of time so he could have a place to sleep.

The filmmaker also began to cry while making the shocking revelation on the photo-sharing app.

Watch the video below: