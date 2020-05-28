‘I Hate Racists’ – Actor, John Boyega Reacts To Death Of George Floyd

Popular British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega has reacted to the death of George Floyd following an assault.

The Star Wars actor said that he hates racists in reaction to the vicious murder of Floyd, a black man killed by white police officers.

News of the racist act filled the media on Tuesday after a video which showed the policeman, Derek Chauvin kneeling on the throat of the now-dead black man.

In reaction to the police brutality and racism, Boyega wrote on his official Twitter account; ”I really fucking hate racists”.

