I Have 20 Unreleased Songs – Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo took to his Twitter account to say some kind words of affirmation and encouragement to himself.

The singer and father of three, in his tweet, revealed he only has 20 songs so far but he is proud of himself.

The ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner also stated that he is ‘his favorite upcoming artiste.’

In his words;

“I am still my favorite upcoming artiste , just sitting pretty in my lane.. I have some beautiful unreleased songs. About 20 songs so far.. timi Dakolo,I am proud of you.”



See the tweet below: