I Have Had The Best Of Both Worlds – Denrele Edun

Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun has confirmed his sexuality via an interview on IG live.

The OAP while in the session was asked to speak on the rumors that he is a gay man and Edun replied saying people feel he has never been with a woman, but he has infact had sex with women and he doe sit well.

Edun continued talking say he has enjoyed the best of both worlds confirming.

