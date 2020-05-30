‘I Have Never Been Like This Happy’ – Regina Daniels Speaks On Becoming A Mum (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels is so happy about becoming a mum soon and she took to her Instagram page to show off her baby bump.

Hours after her husband, Ned Nwoko confirmed that they are expecting a child together, the actress took to her social media space to express her joy.

Daniels shared videos from her maternity photo-shoot with the words;

“I have never been this happy before , This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life 😩Oh! How much I can’t wait”

Read Also: Ned Nwoko Finally Announces Regina Daniels Is Expecting A Baby (Photo)

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA0YI6LDvx1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link