I Have No Regrets, Says Lady Who Drowned Own Baby Inside Bucket

A lady who confessed to have drowned her one year and six months old baby inside a bucket of water in her apartment in Gowon Estate area of Lagos State has been arrested by the police. To the chagrin of many, the suspect, Adisa Funmilola, aged 22, did not express regret for her action; rather, she boldly admitted to have killed her baby because “she deprived me of realising my dream of becoming a lawyer.”

During interrogation, she said: “I drowned my baby inside a bucket filled with water on Monday. Thereafter, I reported myself at the Gowon estate police division. The police did not come immediately but when they did, they found the dead baby inside the bucket.

“I was impregnated by a boy who attended the same JAMB lesson with me. But he rejected the pregnancy. I wanted to abort the pregnancy but my father said no. I passed my JAMB and was offered admission to study Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, but I had to defer the admission because of the baby.

“I wanted to take her to the orphanage home at first when it became difficult to take care of her. I live with my sister who has no job and I am also not working. I felt there was no use keeping her since I could not take care of her. I killed her because I was frustrated but most importantly, because she stood in the way of actualising my dream of becoming a lawyer,” she said.

From Gowon estate police division, Funmilayo was taken to the Lagos State police command headquarters in Ikeja yesterday, from where the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed that she should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba.

Her elder sister who did not want her name mentioned said she was too shocked to believe that her younger sister could commit such act. She said: “I suspect she is gradually developing mental problem. Our mother had same mental problem before she died. We live in the same apartment but have our separate bedrooms. I didn’t know when she drowned the baby until the police arrived”.

Police sources hinted that medical checks would be conducted on the suspect to know her mental state, “but that will not stop her from facing the consequence of her action.”