’I Have Vowed Never To Allow Anyone Soil My Integrity Again’ – Jude Okoye

Music executive, Jude Okoye has vowed never to allow anyone soil his integrity again.

The music executive granted an interview with colleague, Ubi Franklin on Wednesday which took place via Instagram live.

When asked about his fallout with May D, Okoye stated he never signed the singer to his record label and he was only helping him to promote his career.

The music executive added that when he offered May D a contract, he refused and left so he doesn’t understand why he is dragged on social media.

Watch the video below: