I Haven’t Shaken Hands With Anyone In 49 Days: Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says he has not had a handshake with anyone in 49 days — so as not to contract COVID-19.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the former governor of Lagos state, said the move is in compliance with the social distancing directive to curb the spread of the disease.

Read Also: Fashola, APC Believe Nigerians Are Idiots: Omokri

He tweeted: “49 days without a handshake. Social Distancing, the new normal. #When was your last handshake?”

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had directed Nigerians to wash their hands frequently, observe social distance, and stay at home as a way to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.