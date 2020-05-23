“I Hope Bloggers Are Recording”, Tipsy Toyin Lawani Says As She Gets Naughty On Live Video

Popular celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to her social media page to share a new video of her tipsy self while getting naughty with a man in bed.

Sharing the video, the controversial fashion mogul and entrepreneur asked if bloggers can see her clearly.

In the video, the controversial stylist held a glass of wine while being caressed by the unknown man as they lay together in the bed.

Read Also: Why Ban Keke, Okada Without An Alternative: Toyin Lawani Queries Sanwo-Olu

The video has since sparked reactions from her followers.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAgXMSbjM1L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link