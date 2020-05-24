‘I Hope I Get To Experience Love Someday’ – Teni Apata

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata has expressed her wish to experience love someday in a recent interview she featured.

According to a report by the Nation, the ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner, speaking about her relationship status, said, “Love is special. I mean the idea of building a life with someone forever and to do anything to see that person smile.

“It’s the greatest sensation you can ever find. I hope I get to experience it someday but right now it’s all about the music,” she said.

The singer revealed that the biggest thing she has gained from fame is “the joy of seeing the happiness on the faces of the fans whenever she steps on stage or meets them.