I Live Less Than I Earn – Nigerian Lawmaker

Politician and popular businessman, Oloye Akin Alabi has revealed that he prefers to live his life in such a way that a change in his earnings would not be noticed by people.

Read Also: Lockdown: Anyone Sharing Palliative Should Be Tactical About It – Oloye Akin Alabi

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Akin-Alabi stated that he lives less than he earns and as such when there is a deduction in his earnings, people would still find it hard to notice because he does not need to make any major shift in his lifestyle.

He wrote, “I like to live my life in such a way that if my finances go down, I won’t need to make a major shift and no one would even notice because I will still be doing the same thing I was doing before the reduction in earnings. I live less than I earn.”