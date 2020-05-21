I Made Kanu Unhappy At Arsenal – Fabregas

Former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has opened up that he once made former Nigerian International, Nwankwo Kanu angry during their brief stint together at Arsenal.

Speaking via a recent live Instagram video, the Spaniard opened up that he had just joined the Gunners at the time and was eager to impress.

“My first training when I joined Arsenal, I was all in my head trying to impress and I made a tackle on Kanu and he was so upset with me,” he told Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, during an Instagram live video monitored by our correspondent.

Read Also: Former Super Eagles Striker, Nwankwo Kanu, Laments Over Seized Property In Lagos

“When you’re young, sometimes you don’t think; you just want to go there and prove yourself without realising that you’re playing alongside World Cup winners. At that moment you just want to do your best and most times, the passion gets the best out of you,” Fabregas said.