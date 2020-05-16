I Might Go Naked In My Next Video, Says Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage says might just go named in her next music video so as to receive the level of accolades her last project received.

The beautiful mother of one made this known while speaking to BBC on her next music album ‘Celia.’

She said:

“I might just have to go butt naked in my next video, because I don’t know what else I’m going to have to do to top that one!,” Tiwa Savage said.

“And, just to put it out there, this was done in Nigeria. All the cast is Nigerian, the director, the AP, everybody is Nigerian.

“I love the fact that I could present this to the label and say this was done in Africa by Africans, this is what we can do. Imagine when you invest in us even more, you would get amazing work.”